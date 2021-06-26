Good Saturday night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a good start.
We are all in for more rain with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Weather Alert
An AREAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the counties of BAY, GENESEE, HURON, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, and TUSCOLA until 4AM Sunday.
Tonight
Showers and storms will exist in a more scattered fashion tonight. The more consistent activity will be through the first half of the overnight. Conditions will mostly quiet down for the second half of the overnight, before more showers and storms pick back up for Sunday. Lows tonight will be mild in the low 70s, with muggy conditions also still hanging around.
Sunday
Chances for more periods of rain and t-storms will be likely going throughout the second half of the weekend.
While the chance will be there for a few strong storms, the chance will be less than what we experienced Saturday.
Highs Sunday will reach back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Rainfall Potential
With multiple days of rain through the middle of next week, rainfall totals will no doubt be sizable. It's tough to predict each town specifically, but the Rainfall Forecast (through 8 PM Monday) highlights the potential for totals between 2-4".
Consider the map above a general overview, because any towns that repeatedly get hit with thunderstorms could have locally higher rainfall totals. The same could can be said for the other end of the spectrum, with lower totals in areas that may get missed a bit more than others.
