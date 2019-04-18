Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
We've been experiencing showers for the past few days, and that trend continues.
Grab the rain gear before you venture out.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
For this evening showers will continue to stream in, and we are not ruling out having the possibility of a few thunderstorms. The track of the showers will be from southwest to northeast across the region.
We have the potential for locally heavy rain, especially in any thunderstorms that may develop. Rainfall totals will range from 0.10" to 0.25" northwest of the Tri-Cities, with 0.25" to 0.75" around the Tri-Cities to the south and east.
This is through 8AM on Friday.
While shower coverage may diminish slightly overnight, chances will continue into Friday morning. Even with the clouds and showers around, cold air behind the front will bring low temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Friday morning.
