The return to Fall weather took a more pleasant turn on Tuesday, with a bit less rain and more breaks of sun. Rain is set to make a larger appearance as we move into the middle of the week.
Tonight
Isolated showers will remain possible this evening, but are not expected to pose a major threat to the evening commute. Showers will however, become more numerous overnight ahead of another approaching cold front. A few could contain some heavier downpours, leading to a range of 0.10"-0.30" of rainfall by daybreak.
Temperatures will be on the chillier side again, falling to the middle and upper 40s.
Wednesday
Where Tuesday gave us a relative reprieve from Monday's soggy conditions, the middle of the week won't be quite as kind. Isolated showers may may for a few wet spots on the morning commute, but showers will become much more numerous after midday and will persist through the first half of Wednesday evening. Occasionally heavy rain is likely, and a few thunderstorms will also be possible.
Expect a cool and breezy day to go along with the wet weather, as highs struggle their way toward the low 60s. SW winds will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Additional rainfall amounts on Wednesday will range from 0.50"-0.75", meaning some locations could total around 1" of rainfall in the next 24 hours.
Showers will take a break again after midnight on Wednesday night, leaving partly cloudy skies behind. Temps will take a chilly tumble to the low and mid 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.