Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
It was a pleasant Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but rain quickly moved in this morning. We are drying out this afternoon and evening before more rain showers roll back in.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Since the rain has ended, clouds continue to decrease. We may see some late day sunshine around Mid-Michigan this evening.
It will still be breezy this evening with a southeasterly wind around 10-20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to near 25 miles per hour.
While the evening hours will remain dry, shower and storm chances increase again towards late tonight and into tomorrow morning's commute.
Don't expect much of a drop tonight with our low temperatures. Lows will only fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s.
