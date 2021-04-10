Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
After a dry start this morning, we track the chance for some showers and thunderstorms going later into today.
We get one more warm day before temperatures overall decline closer to average going into next week.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase from the south and west going into the afternoon hours.
Today will be the last well above average temperature day across the region. Expect the 70s going later into this afternoon. Still cooler near the direct lakeshore with a lake breeze.
Rain and t-storm chances rapidly increase around dinnertime and going into the evening hours from the south.
Some moderate to heavy pockets of rain along with some gusty winds will be on the table associated with any developed embedded t-storms.
Lows tonight will drop into the mid and upper 40s. Widespread showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will still be on the table into Sunday morning.
Sunday
While the majority of the widespread rain will be done and over with after Sunday morning, there will still be the chance for some scattered showers to develop just with the current pattern and position of the storm system nearby.
Temperatures take a dip for the second half of the weekend. We expect to trade in the 70s for the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.
Overall rain totals for the entire weekend look to amount around .5 to 1" when all is said and done. Some lighter amounts farther east near the Thumb. Still a nice soaking rain expected to help with out rain deficit.
Remember with any t-storm development and heavy downpours, some locally higher amounts won't be out of the question.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
