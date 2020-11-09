Summer in November marches on, with 6 new record highs having now been set since Saturday! If you're enjoying it, you'll get one more day's worth of this weather. If you're looking for a return to more typical temperatures for this time of year, the changes begin on Wednesday.
Overnight
Open. Your. Windows! Partly cloudy skies and pleasant southerly winds will remain in place overnight as we sit on the far western periphery of the high pressure system that has dominated our weather since the middle of last week.
Low temperatures will only dip to the low and mid 60s overnight, keeping us over 30 degrees above the average low for mid-November! On top of that, this will set a new record for warmest low temperature in the Tri-Cities and Flint! SSW winds at 10-15 mph will grant us sleeping weather that you just can't normally get this time of year!
Tuesday
We start the day with more clouds increasing from the west. This will be ahead of our next system.
Temperatures for Tuesday will be rewarded with one more days in the 70s by the afternoon hours.
Winds will continue to stay breezy from the south and west around 10-20 mph; gusts near 30+ at times.
Most of your Tuesday is shaping up to stay dry with more clouds than sun.
By Tuesday late evening and overnight, showers along with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible into early Wednesday morning. Gusty winds along with some heavy downpours will be likely from this activity.
Any lingering showers will quickly exit the region east by Wednesday morning.
