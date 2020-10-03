Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we send out best for a great weekend ahead!
Cooler temperatures and shower chances will continue for the next several days.
We do manage to sneak some sunshine by next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
The first half of the weekend is overall looking like it will be the better half. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme for your Saturday.
While most stay dry to start the weekend, a few isolated showers near the Saginaw Bay will look to impact locations in and near the Thumb.
Better chances for showers will arrive in from the west as early as late afternoon and evening hours.
The chilly conditions won't ease up, as highs will again be limited to the low 50s. That will put us about 15 degrees below average for early October.
Despite the generally cloudy skies, it will be a good day to take a drive to see the Fall colors! High color is now being reported north of Saginaw Bay, with colors at peak in the northern Mitten and across the UP.
Scattered showers will continue into tonight. This will be our best window of opportunity for showers to develop and this will continue into Sunday morning.
Lows will slip to the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday
Sunday will overall be a soggy day, with periodic showers throughout the day.
Again the best chance for more widespread showers will occur throughout the morning hours.
Highs will again remain chilly in the low 50s into the afternoon.
Shower chances will begin to decrease going into the evening and overnight hours. We expect to start drying out by Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night will be colder; dropping back into the low to mid 30s. Frost and freeze concern will likely be back on the table into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
