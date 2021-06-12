Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start, and we hope your lawns and gardens are rejoicing after receiving much-needed rain yesterday. We have more on tap for today, but your Sunday is looking a lot quieter in the rain department. Let's break it all down!
Today
Areas south started off with some fog this morning, but it will clear out as we warm up and some sun peeks through. We're dry for the morning, then we even see a quick break in the clouds shortly after lunch. Expect more sunshine for the early afternoon until around 3 to 4 PM, which is when our next chance for showers and thunderstorms come in. This is as a disturbance to our west slowly treks into the area providing some lifting. The quick burst of sunshine, frontal lifting, and humidity will spark those showers and thunderstorms.
A marginal chance for severe weather was recently issued by the Storm Prediction Center for parts of Mid-Michigan. This means that isolated severe storms are possible, with the main hazard today being heavy downpours and stronger wind gusts (58 mph or greater). We will keep you updated if anything severe pops up this afternoon.
Highs will still manage 80s today, although 70s will creep a little farther inland today because we'll be cooler as a whole than Friday. The wind will stay out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some showers and thunderstorms will linger early, but we completely dry out for the rest of the overnight with partly cloudy skies. Expect lows to settle in the lower 60s.
Sunday
More comfortable conditions are in the cards tomorrow as our humidity level drops! Highs will be in the mid 80s, but it will be a more comfortable warmth than what we've experienced this week. Mostly sunny skies will also dominate the day, before better chances for showers pick up during the overnight hours into Monday morning. This will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area as a weak disturbance moves through.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
