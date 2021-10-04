Good Monday afternoon! We hope it's a great start to the week.
After a rainy end to the weekend, we continue with more rain chances to start off the new week. We do expect to have some dry days before another system moves our way late-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Local Flooding Concerns
Some areas have seen locally heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours amounting to several inches.
Be mindful of any localized flooding while out driving. Never drive through a flooded roadway; always find an alternative route.
Today & Tonight (Monday)
We will continue with the chance for periodic showers going into the afternoon and evening hours all due to a slow moving area of Low pressure just off to our south and east.
While on the lower end, a few areas of some locally heavy rain will still be on the table going into the afternoon hours. Watch for any ponding on the roads while driving.
Track the showers with our Interactive Radar.
Rainfall from 8 AM today through 8 AM Tuesday should amount to much less, with most areas picking up 0.25" or less. On the higher end near 0.5".
Clouds will be stubborn and linger all day long. This will keep high temperatures in the 60s for most areas, with a northeast wind around 5-15 mph.
Clouds will slowly begin to decrease going into the later evening and overnight hours. Still expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout midnight.
Lows settling in the 50s and low 60s.
Mid-Week
Some clouds in the mix can be expected to start the day with those decreasing going towards the afternoon hours.
At worst, a lingering shower for the morning hours. Most should be dry for the majority of the day. The chance for patchy fog will be lower with a slightly stronger NE wind, but some local patchy areas can't be completely ruled out.
Looking to see a few rays of sunshine before the day wraps up going into the evening hours.
Highs for Tuesday will be a touch warmer back near 70.
Wednesday looks to trend mainly dry as well before another system moves in from the south; bringing back rain chances late-week into the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
