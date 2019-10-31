Friday offered a well-earned reprieve from the ghastly weather on Halloween, but we'll see a little wintry precipitation as we roll into the weekend.
Overnight
Cloudy skies will give way to scattered rain/snow showers overnight as a cold front tracks east across lower Michigan. This round of mixed precipitation will be nothing like what we saw on Halloween, but still enough to create some slick spots on the roads through daybreak.
Lows will take a cold turn into the mid 30s, with a light SSW wind at 6-12 mph.
Saturday
As the cold front passes east of the region on Saturday morning, we'll see a brief window of drier conditions take over through midday. From there, a slight increase in westerly winds will take over for the afternoon, sparking off a round of lake effect rain and snow showers that will carry through the evening. Highs will top off in the low 40s, with west winds at 10-15 mph.
Rain and snow showers will come to an end after midnight, leaving mostly cloudy skies behind into Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the middle and upper 20s.
