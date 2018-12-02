Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend, and we wish you a wonderful week ahead.
As we end the weekend, and start out the new work week snow will be greeting us.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
The rain shower activity will eventually turn over to all snow showers tonight as colder air begins to move in on the back side of the system. Travel issues may happen for Monday morning's commute as some minor accumulations of snow, around an inch or less, will be possible. Most locations though look to receive just a dusting. Although, ice may form from all the rain and now temperatures falling below freezing overnight.
Lows Sunday night will drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Monday
Be sure to watch out for some slick spots throughout the morning commute as temperatures will be below freezing starting out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Some lingering snow showers will be possible for the early morning hours. The majority of the snow activity will be wrapping up just before noon. A few flurries will linger into the afternoon hours. Northwest winds off of Lake Huron could promote some lake effect snow into the Thumb too.
High temperatures will only climb into the lower and middle 30s. Winds will become a bit breezy out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills will be feeling more like the 20s all day, so dress warm.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
