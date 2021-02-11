After some of us got blasted with heavy lake effect snow on Friday, we're on the lookout for more snow this weekend. Not only that, it will be getting colder again!
Overnight
Isolated lake effect snow showers will take a brief break after midnight, with mostly cloudy skies hanging over Mid-Michigan. Dry conditions will hang on until about 5:00 AM when a new round of snow showers begins to roll in from the southwest. This as a weak disturbance over the Plains interacts with a trough of low pressure parked over the state.
Lows will take a dive into the low and middle teens overnight, with an ENE wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday
Intermittent light snow will become more widespread over the course of Saturday morning, and will continue into Saturday evening. We'll look for the potential of some slight enhancement off of Lake Huron, but even so, most of the region will pick up 1"-2" of new snowfall by the time the snow ends Saturday evening. Locations north of the Bay could pick up as much as 3" locally. Highs Saturday will reach the low 20s.
Leftover snow showers may linger as far out as midnight on Saturday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overnight. At the same time, a reinforcing shot of Arctic air will begin to spill across the Great Lakes, pushing lows well down into the single-digits by Sunday morning.
Sunday
The weather will be giving us a great reason to cuddle up on Valentine's Day. With the new blast of Arctic air taking hold, high temperatures will be limited once again to the low and middle teens. On top of that, a northwesterly breeze at 6-12 mph will keep wind chills closer to zero, and possibly below that mark at times.
Expect mostly cloudy skies, with the possibility for a few isolated snow showers.
Stay warm, everyone!
