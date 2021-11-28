Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! The area is looking like a bit of a winter wonderland after Saturday's snowfall. Snow is in the forecast today again, but the lake-effect variety will keep it a little less widespread than Saturday. Additionally, newer data is giving more clarity on another Clipper -- and snow chance -- for Monday.
Weather Alerts
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7:00 PM Sunday for Roscommon County. More information is in the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Today
A secondary axis of snow showers behind yesterday's snow is moving back into the northern TV5 counties. That snow will pivot through during the morning hours providing additional accumulations near 1". With northwesterly flow returning behind Saturday's Clipper, lake-effect snow showers will take us through the daytime afterwards. These will be more intermittent, so there will be some dry time in between snow showers. Additionally, folks in the Thumb, especially near the shoreline, should see a lake-effect band set up which would boost local accumulations.
High temperatures will return to the middle 30s by the afternoon hours, but the breeze will also return. Expect a northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to between 25 and 30 mph at times. This will make temperatures feel more like the 20s for much of the day.
Tonight
Once the lake-effect winds down, we're only expecting a few flurries before midnight. Thereafter, we have variably cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Lows tonight will bottom out in the middle and lower 20s, but feel like the teens at times with a northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph.
Monday -- 2nd Clipper System
Monday starts off quiet, just cold. The wind from Sunday will slow back down to 5 to 15 mph, and turn to the southwest ahead of the Clipper. That system will begin developing on Sunday and fast-track it's way towards the Great Lakes. Expect snowfall to begin to start in the afternoon, only a couple hours before sunset. Snow showers will pick up in coverage and intensity into the beginning of the evening, being most widespread around 8:00 PM.
Snowfall numbers will run similar to Saturday, but the larger snow totals will be north, rather than south. 1" to 3" can be expected for most in the TV5 viewing area, but our southwestern locations who will be on the southern fringe of the snow, should only see up to 1".
Highs on Monday will reach the middle 30s, quite comparable to where we've been most of the weekend. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.