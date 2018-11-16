Snow blowers and shovels were put through their paces today thanks to Thursday's early-season winter storm. As we continue to dig out, more snow is already on the horizon. Are we in for a repeat of Thursday?
Tonight
A secondary cold front trailing behind Thursday's snowmaker will sweep across Mid-Michigan tonight. This will keep thick cloud cover locked in place, and will also instigate a few isolated snow showers here and there.
The bigger issue we face tonight are wet roads left behind by the melting snow. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, meaning that leftover moisture on the road will likely refreeze in many areas. It sounds like a broken record at this point, but take it slow on the roads and stay alert!
SLIDESHOW: Snowfall totals Nov. 15-16
Saturday
Our passing cold front will draw in some energy from a disturbance diving across Iowa and Illinois on Saturday morning. This will stir up another round of scattered snow showers during the first half of the day, with activity proving most widespread in areas south of the Tri-Cities. Snow showers will become gradually more isolated during the afternoon, with temperatures locked into this same below-average regime. Highs will top out in the mid 30s.
We won't need to worry about significant snow accumulation this time around. Locations that cross paths with Saturday's snow showers will pick up a dusting at worst, but it will likely be enough to make roads slippery again.
Sunday
Remember that ball of bright light in the sky? You know, that thing we saw on Wednesday? We're going to be seeing it again during the second half of the weekend! High pressure spreading across the Great Lakes will lead to a variable clouds throughout the day, with plenty of sunshine mixed in at times. Like Wednesday, it won't warm us up much. Highs will again settle for the mid 30s, but hey, it's a pleasant break in our gray weather pattern.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.