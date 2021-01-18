Good Monday afternoon! Hopefully you had a great weekend and best wishes for a great week ahead.
After some snow showers over the weekend, we look to continue with that trend starting the new week.
Despite the snow showers and cloud cover, no major storms system are on the horizon for this upcoming week
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
More scattered snow showers are expected to develop again this afternoon and evening. Any snow accumulations should be minor during the second half of the day. Still be aware of slick roads or any surface not yet treated.
Mostly cloudy skies will stick around into this afternoon and early evening. High temperatures officially reaching back up into the lower 30s later this afternoon.
Sustained winds will come out of the west, northwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
More of the same into this evening and overnight with scattered lake-effect snow showers staying in the forecast.
Overnight lows settling into the 20s.
Tuesday
Again with temperatures below freezing and with a light accumulations from any snow shower activity expected, slick roads will be a good possibility for your Tuesday morning commute.
With the same set up in play from Monday for Tuesday, more scattered lake effect snow showers will be possible going into the afternoon hours.
Highs for Tuesday will be a notch colder. Most areas look to stay put within the upper 20s near 30.
Overall snow accumulations for Monday and Tuesday should amount to 1" or less when all is said and done. More or less producing more slick conditions on sidewalks, parking lots, etc.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
