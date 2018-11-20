Good Tuesday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful day.
Snow returned yesterday evening and left us with another slick morning commute. We look to have a similar occurrence for tonight into Wednesday morning. But hold on, cold but dry weather returns just in time for the holiday.
We explain below!
Tonight
While it was definitely nice to see the sunshine again earlier this afternoon, clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next system that poses to bring more snow to the forecast.
The next round of snow shower activity is set to arrive later this evening. This round is expected to be lighter, with accumulations expected to be less than 1".
With that bring said, this snow doesn't look to add up to much and looks to just make the roadways wet. But, with temperatures staying below freezing, slick spots into Wednesday morning will likely be an issue yet again for the morning commute. Be prepared to leave the house a little bit earlier tomorrow.
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the 20s again tonight, but it'll feel more like the teens in many spots as winds stay breezy out of the west northwest overnight, around 15 to 25 miles per hour.
Wednesday
Going into the big travel day, any snow shower activity from the overnight looks to be long gone by mid to late morning. Clouds will linger for the morning but begin to decreasing into the afternoon hours.
Some slick spots will be likely for the morning commute especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Be prepared!
Traveling for the afternoon and into the evening however looks to be smooth sailing! Just pretty cold. Temperatures don't even look to break 30; with highs staying in the upper 20s. Winds will be breezy out of the north northwest around 10-20 mph. Wind chills will feel more like the teens. You know the drill by now, bundle up!
Thanksgiving
Another dry but cold day look to play out for the holiday! Temperatures will be struggling yet again to break 30. High temperatures will be stuck for another day in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills still making to feel 5-10 degrees colder.
On more of a positive note, we look to stay dry with party cloudy skies heading to see family or friends for the big meal. Regardless of the weather where you may be celebrating, we wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
