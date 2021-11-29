Good Monday evening/night! We hope its been a great start to the week.
Our next round of snow returns this evening, which could bring some slippery roads late tonight and Tuesday morning.
We're also tracking a slight "warm-up" mid week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties.
Get the latest information on your area right here.
Evening & Tonight (Monday)
After an increase in clouds earlier this afternoon, snow will begin to move in from the northwest past dinnertime.
Areas near U.S.127 will begin to observe the snow first. Areas farther east closer to the Thumb not until later this evening. Once it arrives, snow should stick around through the early part of the overnight, before tapering off into the morning commute on Tuesday.
Snowfall accumulations should fall between 1-3" around most of the area, with lighter amounts in the northeastern Thumb and some of our northeastern areas north of the Saginaw Bay. Higher amounts south and west of the Tri-Cities will be more likely within this range.
Although the snow should be mostly winding down by the morning rush, slippery roads are definitely a possibility for your Tuesday morning commute
Temperatures fall back into the 20s tonight.
Tuesday
A few lingering snow showers will be possible for the early morning hours. Most of the snow will have moved east by this point in time.
Still be aware of slick spots for the morning commute especially on elevated surfaces and any roads untreated.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme going into the afternoon hours. A few rain/snow showers north of the Bay look to be the worst of it for precipitation chances.
Highs for Tuesday will reach back into the mid to upper 30s. Some areas near reach 40 at best.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
