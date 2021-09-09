Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're getting your Thursday off on a good note, and it's a bit of a crisp one! We'll have to be on the lookout for some stray showers again today, but we'll have an overall fall-like feel. Temperatures do look to climb a bit into the weekend as well.
Today
Crisp conditions are in play for many out the door this morning, especially those farther inland with temperatures hovering right around the 50 degree mark. The Lake Huron influence is being felt in the Thumb and on the shoreline, keeping folks in those locations a touch milder in the upper 50s. The northwest wind we have right now will continue through the day, but it will not be anywhere near as breezy as Wednesday with a wind speed only between 5 to 10 mph. That northwest wind will hold some influence on temperatures, with Mid-MI barely scraping by the 70 degree mark today. Many will only manage the upper 60s.
Just like Wednesday, we'll be on the lookout for some stray showers in Mid-Michigan today. This is as a surface trough of air continues to exit the Great Lakes region, bringing in some cooler air behind, leading to some lake effect shower activity. It's some of that making it's way far enough inland to provide the shower chance. If you'll be outside, just keep tabs on our Interactive Radar right here!
Those who will be out on the water today in the Saginaw Bay and on Lake Huron will want to be weather aware as waterspouts are possible. That cooler air moving in over warmer water can provide just enough energy to fuel a waterspout. If you see one, head to safe harbor immediately!
Tonight
High pressure to our west will be building in behind the exiting surface trough into the overnight, keeping our weather quite quiet. Skies will clear out a decent amount too, leaving us with mostly clear skies. This will allow temperatures to sink. Upper 40s will be the low temperature for the Tri-Cities and south, while folks up north will near the 40 degree mark. A reading or two in the upper 30s is certainly possible too!
Early Look at the Weekend
With that high pressure and even some ridging building in for the weekend, temperatures will nudge upwards a bit. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday, then maintain in the middle 70s Sunday. There is a chance for showers both days this weekend, but Sunday holds the better chance. In fact, most of Saturday will actually be dry! There could be a stray shower or two on Saturday, mainly north though with a system passing north of the Great Lakes. We'll have some heat and moisture on Saturday to support rain, but not much other support, leading to just that chance for a stray shower.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.