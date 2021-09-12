Good Sunday night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a stormy end to the weekend, we will keep the chance for more storms to develop going into the new week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
After an active evening, we lose our severe threat going into the overnight hours. We will still keep the chance for a few isolated showers or storms to develop going into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will settle into the middle 50s, with upper 40s north.
Patchy fog in some low lying areas will be on the table going into Monday morning.
Monday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely waking up out the door for the morning hours. Temperatures out the door will have a mix of 40s north, and 50s south.
While an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out for the morning, we look to get a better chance for more storm development past lunchtime going into the afternoon and evening.
The SPC has another Marginal Risk (1/5) for Monday afternoon and evening for a few isolated strong to severe storms to develop.
Our better chance this go around look to be better the farther south you go. Still enough for you to stay weather aware. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours will stay as the main impacts.
Highs for Monday will look to reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
