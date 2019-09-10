Summer hit back with a vengeance on Tuesday as a round of severe thunderstorms barreled across the region. More storms are possible in the days ahead, so don't let your guard down just yet.
Overnight
Thunderstorms that prompted a slew of tornado and severe thunderstorms warning across Mid-Michigan on Tuesday evening are on the way out. We'll be left with a brief window of clearer skies before mostly cloudy conditions take over again around daybreak.
Expect warm and muggy conditions to continue overnight as well, with lows dipping into the middle and upper 60s at coolest. Locations that didn't receive any rain from earlier storms may not even see the mercury dip below 70, so it will be a night for fans or the air conditioning as you head off to bed!
Wednesday
More of the same is ahead on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will again be the order of the day as a cold front pivots southward across the state. With the front positioned overhead in the afternoon, we'll see a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, likely packing heavy rain and frequent lightning once again. Additionally, later in the evening, we may again see a larger complex of thunderstorms sweep in with the potential for severe weather rearing its head once again.
Warm and humid conditions will remain in place with highs reaching the low 80s, and dew points remaining fixed in the middle and upper 60s to low 70s.
Keep tabs on developing thunderstorms with our Interactive Radar, and stay weather aware by keeping it tuned to TV5 throughout the day!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
