Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and here's to a great start to the weekend!
Chances for some showers and strong to severe storms will be likely throughout the first half of the weekend.
More of this extreme heat will be expected today and into Sunday. Some relief does looks to return going into next week.
We break down the forecast below!
Current Weather Alerts
Heat Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, and Tuscola until 8 PM Saturday.
Heat Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw until 6 PM Saturday.
Excessive Heat Warning: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee until 8 PM Saturday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will get the day rolling.
A few showers and thunderstorms already starting to fire up west of the Tri-Cities.
More sun will break out around midday, eventually giving way to another round of showers and thunderstorms into this afternoon and evening. Just like on Friday, initial discrete storms will likely amass into a widespread mass of intense rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail. A few storms could also become severe.
Temps will waste no time rising into the 90s as early as noon. Highs will top out in the mid 90s for many of us, with heat indices again soaring into the triple digits. Some locations will experience a real feel around 110° at times, so continue to take every measure you can to stay cool and hydrated!
Showers and some strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely into the evening and early overnight period as a cold front moves by.
Lows will be down into the upper 60s.
Sunday
Finally some "cooler" air behind the front will only allow temperatures to reach the low 80s. Humidity levels will also be much lower with dew points only in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible especially areas farther south. Some areas especially north of the Bay look to say dry for a good majority of the day. No severe storms look likely at this time.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
