Hello Mid-Michigan and happy Wednesday!
After severe-warned storms rolled across the region yesterday, we have the chance for another round later on today.
Also, some locations are still battling fog this afternoon. It should lift within these next few hours.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It's another day with mostly cloudy skies, scattered thunderstorms, high humidity and warm temperatures.
A few showers and storms will be possible as we go through this afternoon and same thing goes for the evening. We are tracking a complex of storms headed our way from the west. We are keeping a close eye on any thunderstorms that develop today because they have the possibly to become strong and even severe. Time frame looks like 2PM until 10PM.
That is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather. Main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and lightning. However, we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.
Keep tabs on developing thunderstorms with our Interactive Radar, and stay weather aware by staying with us here at TV5!
High temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Feeling a little bit warmer at times from the high humidity levels.
Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and lower 60s. Showers and storms may continue until around midnight. After that, a few lingering showers will be left and that will stick around for the Thursday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
