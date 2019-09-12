Thursday granted us a needed reprieve from our repeated bouts with thunderstorms, but don't expect to see that break continue into Friday.
Overnight
We're stuck with these cloudy skies overnight, which will only be reinforced by an approaching storm system over the high Plains. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop around 3:00 AM, but a greater likelihood of storms will roll in closer to daybreak.
Temps will dip as low as the upper 50s, and then climb back toward the low 60s by sunrise.
Friday
Once the rain returns in the morning, while it won't be a constant all day thing, the chances will run through the evening hours as a cold front will need to clear the area.
During the afternoon hours, we should see high temperatures manage to jump into the middle and upper 70s between the rain.
It's possible that any of the storms that develop in the afternoon could be on the strong to severe side as well. The Storm Prediction Center has once again highlighted a Marginal Risk area for most of the TV5 viewing area.
The main hazard associated with strong storms on Friday will be damaging wind gusts, however it does appear that we may see a non-zero chance for a spin-up tornado once again.
The good news? We should be wrapped up with the rain in most areas (outside of the eastern Thumb) by high school football games tomorrow night. Even in the Thumb, the rain should be reserved for the early parts of the game, ending hopefully by halftime.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
