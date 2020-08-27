Storms took a nasty turn on Thursday afternoon, and we are still on the lookout for more.
Overnight
With Thursday's cold front still draped across the state, isolated pop-up storms will give way to a new round of showers and thunderstorms tracking in from Wisconsin overnight. Heavy downpours accompanying the storms will continue into the Friday morning commute, and could lead to ponding on the roads. Overnight lows will trend slightly cooler in the mid and upper 60s, and it will remain very humid.
Friday
Rain and thunderstorms will take up most of our Friday morning, as strengthening low pressure over the northern Plains will begin to track toward the Great Lakes. At the same time, moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura will track northward and pump into the approaching low to our west. This will fuel more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as we add daytime heating to the equation. Like the past couple of days, these storms will have the potential become severe with the threat of more damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.
The severe weather threat will be greatest for locations south and west of the Tri-Cities, where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight risk for scattered severe storms. A chance does exist for isolated severe storms along M-55 and across the northern Thumb, so everyone should keep a close eye on conditions throughout the day on Friday. Keep it tuned to TV5 on air and online!
High temperatures will be limited to the upper 70s on Friday thanks to the periodic rain and generally cloudy skies. Humidity levels will remain high until the cold front passes through the region late Friday night, with the threat of storms persisting through that time as well. Lows Friday night will settle in the low 60s.
