It hasn't felt much like Fall since the season started on Tuesday, and that won't be changing for the weekend!
Overnight
Clouds will gradually increase overnight, the result of outflow from a line of strong thunderstorms tracking through the UP. By morning, mostly cloudy skies will take over for most locations north of US-10, but the storms will stay north of the region.
Lows will be mild around 60 degrees, with a light south wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday
Summer will continue its extended stay for the first weekend of Fall, but make sure to enjoy the warmth while it's here this weekend! Expect variable clouds and sunshine throughout Saturday as a cold front slowly drifts in across Wisconsin. Storms will remain out of the picture as we get another round of warm temperatures with breezy conditions.
Highs will top the low 80s, with a SW wind increasing to 10-20 mph.
Variably cloudy skies will continue on Saturday night, along with the SW winds. Lows will be close to 20 degrees above average, falling only to the upper 60s!
Sunday
Sunday's your last chance to enjoy the warm weather. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be on tap again for the second half of the weekend, but we'll look for the possibility of a few showers by evening.
Highs Sunday will reach the upper 70s.
