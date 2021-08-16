Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! It's the first day of the workweek, and we hope that you're getting the week off to a good start! We continue our nice stretch of summer weather into this Monday, but we do have some small rain chances. The good news is that any rain will be very sparse, not being a wash out by any means!
Today
As you head out the door this morning, temperatures are starting anywhere from 50 to 60 degrees. Pair that with continued low humidity levels, it feels comfortable out the door! There's no wet weather, just some thin high clouds over the Tri-Cities, Flint, and the Thumb.
High temperatures today will be very similar to Sunday, in the upper 70s with a few locations touching 80 degrees. A subtle lake breeze will keep our shoreline communities slightly cooler in the middle 70s. Conditions will stay fairly calm today too with an east northeast wind from 4 to 8 mph.
We're eyeing the possibility of an isolated shower or two south and east in the viewing area this evening. The best timing would mainly by around dinner headed towards sundown, roughly 5PM to 8PM. There is a lot of dry air near the surface to work through though, so expect a sprinkle to a light shower at the very worst. Locations in the eastern Thumb and along I-69 have the best chance to see any of this activity. Otherwise, everyone else stays dry.
Tonight
We are mainly dry through the overnight hours tonight, just seeing a slight uptick in cloud coverage. Expect partly cloudy skies closer to sunrise. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two mainly south of the Tri-Cities through the overnight hours, but the majority of us stay dry still! Lows will be milder than Sunday night, settling to around 60, with middle 50s north. A light and variable wind will keep things quiet!
Tuesday & Mid-Week
For Tuesday, our rain chances will be a touch higher with more moisture in our skies and slight bit more of heat. The morning starts off dry, then the afternoon brings pop up shower chances to folks mainly along I-75 and east. A south southeast wind from 3 to 7 mph will also keep things mainly quiet. This increase in moisture is due to tropical air beginning to mix into Mid-Michigan from the south. Tropical Storm Fred, soon to weaken to just remnants, is responsible for transporting some of that tropical moisture up into the Great Lakes. This will also continue a pop-up shower and thunderstorm chance through Wednesday and Thursday as well.
Highs Tuesday will be slightly warmer, continuing a steady warming trend. Locations will reach the lower 80s, with some folks along the shoreline staying just below 80 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
