Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We sure are starting spring off on the right foot with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
That streak looks to continue into our Sunday as well.
Chances for rain look to make a return in the extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
Quiet and dry weather will roll on into this evening and the overnight hours. Sunset tonight will occur around 7:48 PM. No issues weather wise should be expected.
Mostly clear skies will continue into Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s near 30 with a light south breeze.
Sunday
Another day filled with more sunshine can be expected for the second half of your weekend. Highs pressure will stay in control of our weather pattern to end the weekend.
Highs for Sunday will be slightly warmer than on Saturday. We can expect highs by the afternoon to reach into the low and mid 60s. A slightly stronger breeze from the south around 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph will help to pull in more mild air from down south.
Areas closer to the lakeshore mat be held back in to the 50s.
Mostly clear skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Sunday night will drop in the mid and upper 30s into Monday morning.
Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 21st - 27th)
Severe Weather Awareness Week for the State of Michigan begins tomorrow. The entire First Warn 5 weather team will be bringing you severe weather safety tips and tricks, along with some fun facts, throughout the week. Stay tuned!
