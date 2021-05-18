Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your week is still going great so far.
After a warm Monday with some sunshine, we look to have a similar start to your Tuesday.
However, shower and t-storm chances will return going into mid-late week along with a taste of summer-like temperatures.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
Another morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures staying mild in the 50s to start the day.
By the early afternoon, some high clouds are expected to begin moving in from the southwest. Those clouds won't do anything to spoil our weather though, as beautiful conditions persist into the evening.
Highs will remain pleasantly summerlike in the upper 70s, with the possibility for a few locations to top 80 degrees.
Loons are back in action at Dow Diamond this evening. First pitch at 6:05 PM. Weather is looking to cooperate with partly sunny skies with clouds increasing into the later evening. Temperatures from the upper 70s to upper 60s look likely.
Clouds will continue to increase going into the later evening with mostly cloudy skies taking over into the overnight. A late evening shower or two will be possible, maybe even with an isolated rumble of thunder. Better chances arrive past midnight into Wednesday.
Lows will remain quite mild in the upper 50s.
Summer-Like Temperatures Late Week
The heat and humidity will be in full swing for late week leading into the weekend.
80s with chances for some pop-up showers and t-storms will be on the table.
Dew points reaching into the 60s will make it feel more uncomfortable and muggy.
Several days to keep tabs on the Interactive Radar for any outdoor plans.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
