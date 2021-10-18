The dry weather we've been waiting for marches on for the first half of the week!
Overnight
Following a beautiful Monday across Mid-Michigan, we'll enjoy another peaceful night as high pressure remains in control over the eastern United States. Skies will remain clear, making for good viewing of the nearly-full moon, or just some general stargazing.
Temperatures will head well down into the 40s overnight. Interior locations of the Thumb along with areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will see the mercury dip into the low and middle 30s!
Tuesday & Wednesday
More sunshine on Tuesday is expected throughout the day. A few more clouds could mix in by the afternoon, but still expect more sun than clouds.
Winds turning a bit more southwesterly, we should warm up a touch more than Monday. Highs are expected to be in the vicinity of 70 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
Our first signs of change will come in on Wednesday, with an increase in cloud cover through the day. Our rain maker will be approaching from the west as well, but with the air so dry from our Sunday-Tuesday stretch, it will take some time for the atmosphere to soak back up enough to support showers at ground level.
Current thinking is that showers will hold off until at least the later evening hours while that process occurs. We'll monitor trends as we get closer, but expect much of the day to be dry.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
