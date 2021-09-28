Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you're having a great start to the week.
Our weather pattern will be hitting cruise control for the next several days with more sunshine and "average" temperatures. Looking a bit more unsettled for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Lots of sunshine will be the theme for most of your Tuesday
Temperatures later this afternoon behind yesterday's cold frontal passage will be held back into the mid and upper 60s. Some locations farther inland will have a run at 70.
With a light northeasterly breeze around 5-10 mph, some of our lakeshore counties will be running a bit cooler.
Evening plans tonight couldn't be more perfect for early fall. Sunshine will last through sunset (7:22 PM) and temperatures will largely be in the 60s.
Overnight, mostly clear to briefly partly cloudy skies can be expected, with another night spent in the 40s near 50.
With winds going calm, some patchy fog is also possible going into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
The chance for patchy fog in the morning will hold our the door. Something to keep in mind for your morning commute.
Despite the patchy fog chance, we get another great fall-like day with more sunshine and staying dry.
Temperatures for later in the afternoon will reach back a few degrees warmer compared to Tuesday in the low 70s. Lakeshore areas could be a touch cooler in the 60s.
