Mid-Michigan, we hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
It's been beautiful these last few days with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. More of that is on the way as we close out the work-week.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Sky conditions should remain clear to mostly clear overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s and that's how we will start for the Thursday morning commute.
Wednesday
It's going to be a cool start to our day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the morning hours.
We can expect sunshine for the entire day Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Winds once again will be out of the southeast sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.