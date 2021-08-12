1:53 First Warn 5: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12 With more sunshine breaking out this afternoon, along with a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, temperatures will rocket quickly. Expect highs …

Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! As we head into this lunch hour, we're looking at more sunshine around the area! There is another chance of rain tonight, but luckily only a small chance. There's also a great change in our forecast pattern Friday and into the weekend!

Afternoon

With more sunshine breaking out this afternoon, along with a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, temperatures will rocket quickly. Expect highs in the upper 80s today. Combine that with continued elevated humidity, heat indices this afternoon will be 90+ degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated if you're spending extended amounts of time outside today, and take frequent breaks if you're able to.

Any evening plans also look great with plenty of sunshine, just hot and somewhat muggy. We're keeping our eyes on the next chance of rain after sundown. This is as an approaching cold front swings through our area during the overnight hours.

Tonight

With the cold front passage, skies will return to partly cloudy coverage. The best chance for rain with the cold front passage is after sundown but before 5:00AM. Locations most likely to see rain will also be from the Tri-Cities and south. There could be a rumble of thunder or two as well, but the overwhelming majority of Mid-Michigan will be staying dry.

Lows will be mild, but a little cooler than Wednesday night, settling in the upper 60s. The southwest wind from the daytime will shift to the northwest behind the cold front, kicking off a trend of cooler temperatures with drier air!

Friday & Weekend

Highs Friday will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s ... a welcome change! Clouds will decrease during the morning hours and lead to mostly sunny skies for the day. Expect a few fair weather clouds passing by, but otherwise nice and bright! Dew points will take a significant dive by the afternoon, giving us a much needed break from the humidity as well.

Your weekend will also feature cooler temperatures with lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days, with dew points staying low in the 50s. Thanks to high pressure settling in, mostly sunny skies will transpire too, so get out there and enjoy it!

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!