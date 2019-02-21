Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Our weather seems to relax a bit as we close out the last two days of the workweek.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Temperatures this evening will be falling through the 30s and the 20s. Wind chills will stay in the teens and lower 20s this evening with a breezy westerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Later tonight, those winds will ease up and our wind chill values will be minor.
We'll see the clouds break up a bit more overnight into Friday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be a bit cooler to close out the workweek for Friday morning in the teens and lower 20s. Although dry conditions are expected.
