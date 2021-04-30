Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We finally are being rewarded with some sunshine today after the Thursday rain. This weekend is also looking to be warmer into the 60s towards 70. Let's get into the forecast!
Today
A quick round of light isolated showers will move through the area this early AM, starting around 7, but any shower activity will come to an end very quickly (by 9 to 10 AM). After this quick round of precipitation, skies clear giving way to ample amounts of sunshine! Highs will still be capped into the mid 50s thanks to a colder air mass with a northwest breeze. That breeze will be around 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times.
Tonight
Clear skies will remain for most of the overnight, before clouds begin building in by breakfast. With the mostly clear skies overall, temperatures will settle into the lower 30s around freezing. A light freeze may be possible, but frost isn't as much of a concern anymore thanks to breezy conditions. That breeze will still be out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Saturday
Your Saturday is looking much warmer with a high around 70 degrees!
That's all thanks to a wind that will be coming out of the south around 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 at times. Dry conditions will be in the cards for most, but there is a chance for some showers for our northern locations during the afternoon.
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
