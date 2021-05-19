Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! We're halfway through the workweek ... and a summer-like workweek at that! Warmer temperatures continue through the rest of the week, along with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. Let's break down today and tomorrow in the forecast!
Today
Mostly cloudy skies will take us through our Wednesday as a dissipating low pressure and warm front drift closer to the state from the south. There is a likelihood of scattered showers for this afternoon, possibly even with a few rumbles of thunder. Keep an eye out for hit-or-miss downpours if you have outdoor plans, and during the evening commute.
Despite the cloudier skies, a persistent southerly wind at 10-20 mph will still help to propel temperatures up to around 81 degrees. We'll also begin to feel the humidity creep up a bit, but it is expected to remain in the comfortable range.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, although there is a chance for some early lingering showers. Otherwise, we're dry the rest of the overnight. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the low 60s, and a southerly breeze still persisting at 10 to 20 mph.
Thursday
We crank the heat up even a little further Thursday too! Highs will reach the mid 80s.
Much like Wednesday, the day will start off mostly cloudy and dry, but pop-up showers and thunderstorms will start in the afternoon. The 10 to 20 mph breeze will continue as well, but will shift to the southwest.
Stay warm, everyone!
