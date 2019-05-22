If you enjoyed Wednesday's weather, then you should really like where things are going on Thursday!
Overnight
After Wednesday evening's clearing, clouds will begin to sweep back into our skies overnight. Tagging along will be scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 AM, some of which may back heavy downpours into the morning commute.
We'll remain very mild outside of any stormy weather overnight, with most low only falling into the upper 60s. Areas closer to Lake Huron will see lows in the 50s.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will come to a quick end on Thursday morning, but you should still be prepared for the possibility of wet roads and heavy downpours on your way in to work. Wet weather will pull east of the region after 10:00 AM, with skies quickly clearing by lunchtime.
Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the rest of the day, and we're going to get a taste of Summer too! Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s, accompanied by a westerly wind at 15-25 mph.
