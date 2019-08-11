Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another great weekend.
Some isolated rain chances will present themselves by the end of the weekend; better chances into the beginning of the week.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
We will keep an eye on a system that could approach us late in the day. The chance for a few isolated showers will be on the low end but still in the forecast.
Most at this point look to stay dry with a bit more cloud cover mixing with some sunshine.
Temperatures again look to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Low temperatures will be down into the mid 60s going into Monday.
Monday
The majority of your Monday is looking to stay dry. An isolated shower will be possible throughout the day. Most stay dry with more cloud cover.
The bigger threat will be going into the evening and overnight hours. A cluster of some showers and t-storms will be likely; some potentially strong.
The current track of this system at the moment is looking to take a more southerly track; meaning from the Tri-Cities and south stand the better chance to receive some storms. Stay tuned for updates as this forecast is subjected to chance.
Temperatures will be reaching back into the low 80s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
