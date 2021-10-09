Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend so far.
Conditions for the rest of Saturday look to be in good shape for the most part.
We welcome more shower chances to end the weekend.
Temperatures going on a rollercoaster pattern for the upcoming week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Skies look to slowly decrease in cloud cover going into the evening and early overnight hours. However, an approaching warm front will cause clouds to increase towards sunrise Sunday morning.
That warm front could also spark a few spotty showers going into tonight. Most stay dry for the rest of Saturday.
Lows tonight will still be mild by October standards, settling near 60.
Winds help to start bringing in warmer air from the south around 5-10 mph.
Sunday
Seem to be the theme of the mornings this week. More chances for patchy fog will be on the table for Sunday morning. Something to keep in mind if out and about for the morning hours.
Any showers sparked in the late night on Saturday will persist into the morning on Sunday scattered in coverage. Most of any rain activity will lift north past lunchtime. Still could have a few leftover showers into the afternoon; better chance will be north of the Bay.
Also could have a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Track the rain in your area with the Interactive Radar!
Highs will be warmer on Sunday after the passage of the warm front, reaching the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon hours.
Conditions will become breezy on Sunday with the passage of the warm front, with a south wind from 10-15 mph, gusting to 25+ mph at times.
Any showers from the first half of the day look to decrease in coverage into the evening and overnight hours. Lows drop back in the mid 60s.
Early Week (Strong Storm Chances)
While not as common for Mid-October, we will continue to track the development of storm system to bring the chance of scattered strong to severe storms Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
For right now, damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours with lightning will be the main threats.
Depending on how wind fields in the vertical play out, the low-end chance of an isolated tornado will be slim.
Still being two days out for a severe weather event, expect a few chances to the specific details of the forecast over the next 24-36 hours.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.