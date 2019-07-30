Good Tuesday morning!
It was a busy start to the week with storms making their presence known yesterday afternoon, bringing down trees and knocking out power for parts of the area. For those who lost power and those with tree damage, we hope Tuesday is much better.
Thankfully, our weather will quiet down a bit today, although a few lingering showers will be possible before we go on cruise control the rest of the week.
Today & Tonight
Plan for a foggy, misty kind of morning as you head out the door with plenty of lingering moisture from yesterday's rain. We're still feeling the mugginess too with plenty of 60s for temperatures and dew points not trailing far behind.
Fog shouldn't be a major issue in most places, but keep an eye out for a few dense pockets here and there. We don't expect it to linger too long this morning, either.
Skies should eventually break up a bit too, giving us some sunshine between the clouds this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be around the middle 70s to low 80s today, with less humidity as we work through the day.
A few isolated showers can't be ruled out this afternoon and early evening, but we don't expect the coverage to be as widespread as yesterday, and we certainly don't expect them to be as heavy. Any showers that do develop should begin popping up around 1-2 PM and then diminish near sunset tonight (around 9 PM).
Skies will clear out even more overnight, trending mostly clear. Lows will be a lot cooler than the last few days falling into the 50s for most, but a few 40s can't be ruled out either, especially in the northern counties.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
