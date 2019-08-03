Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and we send our best wishes for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It was beautiful to close out the workweek, and while we expect more of the same for Saturday and Sunday, there is at least a chance for a few thunderstorms around Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
We do have a few clouds are streaming in this morning, we still expect the day to start with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures are running in the 50s and 60s as we start the morning hours.
With plenty of sun and a dry start to the day, we're in for a fast warm up into the 80s once again this afternoon. The coolest readings will be found near the lakeshore and in our northeastern zones.
Winds will generally be from a northerly direction, some areas a bit more northeast, while others a bit more northwest. Either way, they should be relatively light.
Once we get into the afternoon hours, around 2-3 PM, we'll have to start watching for showers and thunderstorms to develop. Initially, the chances will be highest north of the Tri-Cities, but the chances will gradually migrate south as the afternoon goes along.
If you have outdoor plans, there is no need to cancel them as many areas may not see a storm. However, keep an eye on things from time to time. You can do that with our Interactive Radar!
These storms have a chance to be slow-movers, so if you get under one, it may last awhile. And with downpours also possible, there could be some quick rain totals that approach 1" in isolated spots. Gusty winds may accompany the strongest cells.
As we get closer to sunset (8:56 PM), the storms should gradually start fizzling out and eventually cloud cover will follow as we move into the overnight hours and temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s.
That will come at a cost with areas of fog possible as temperatures get a good chance to cool down close to the dew point. Some of that fog could be locally dense.
Sunday
If you're traveling early on Sunday morning, keep an eye out for any fog that may have developed overnight. Otherwise, things should be pretty quiet as we start the second half of the weekend.
Once fog clears, we should gradually see our skies get brighter with another mostly sunny afternoon ahead of us.
High temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, especially near the lakeshore as winds continue out of their north easterly direction. We'll see a wide range from the middle 70s to middle 80s, but humidity levels should stay comfortable.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.