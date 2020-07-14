Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the halfway point today is just as nice.
We've remained dry through the first part of this week and our temperatures have been quite pleasant as well. Humidity has stayed tolerable, too, which has been a nice change of pace from last week.
We acknowledge we could still use some rain though, and it appears our next best chance comes through the next 24-36 hours. Fingers crossed you get some at your house if you need it!
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, you'll no doubt notice the warmer temperatures. Many areas are running 5 to 10 degrees warmer (some locations even more) than yesterday. This puts us mostly in the 60s and 70s out the door. While not unbearable, the humidity has gone up a bit, too.
We're starting the day dry, but sky conditions are a bit variable with more clouds to the north and west.
Expect another step up in our temperatures this afternoon with values in the upper 80s to near 90 in most locations this afternoon under some sunshine. Off to the north and west of the Tri-Cities, where there may be more clouds, we could see temperatures run just a bit cooler with some middle 80s.
Those same areas north and west of the Tri-Cities could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not everyone in this area will see rain, but check in with the radar once in awhile. Severe weather is not expected, but some downpours and gusty winds appear possible.
Around the Tri-Cities to the south and east, we should stay dry much of the day, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Keep an eye on the radar this evening, but odds are you stay dry much of the afternoon and evening.
Better chances will roll in late tonight for other parts of Mid-Michigan, but even those chances are still expected to be scattered. It's important to know that there will be areas that get luckier than others when it comes to rain tonight.
With increasing clouds and humidity, expect overnight lows to remain well into the 60s and low 70s overnight. Winds will be light and variable into Thursday morning.
Thursday
Our best chances for rain for Thursday will be in the morning hours, with chances tapering off to more of a hit and miss possibility during the second half of the day. Just like Wednesday night, there will be some that get luckier than others.
With plenty of clouds to start the day and a stubborn clearing trend, we'll likely end up a bit cooler tomorrow with plenty of middle 80s expected for the afternoon hours.
It's possible we clear out a bit to allow some late day sun to poke through, but better clearing will take over into the night. Those clearing skies should set us up for a nice and bright Friday!
Rainfall Totals
With the scattered coverage of the rain, it's tough to be specific with rainfall totals, but most areas will likely pick up 0.50" or less. With downpours a possibility, there could always be some areas that go over that mark in isolated cases. However, that general 0.50" or less fits the expectation for most areas.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
