Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope Wednesday is just as nice.
It's been a beautiful stretch of weather so far this week and we'll have one more day to enjoy this early fall warmth before things cool down quite a bit late this week. Although showers return to the forecast today, most of the day will be spent on the dry side, so you'll have a chance to be outside for one more day, too. Be sure to take advantage!
Today & Tonight
Skies are still mostly clear in most areas this morning, but we're starting to see a few more clouds drift overhead in places compared to the last few days. Even so, it should be a dry commute. We're also not quite as cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning.
Even though clouds will be on the increase today, we should still manage a good amount of sunshine in between, and with a southwesterly wind flow, we should see highs land in the upper 60s to low 70s again this afternoon.
Although rain chances this afternoon won't be zero, any incoming showers will be fighting an uphill battle with a very dry air mass from our beautiful stretch of weather the last few days. If anything does manage to develop this afternoon, it would likely be very spotty and on the lighter side. The best chance for this would be north of the Tri-Cities, closer to an incoming frontal boundary. Those chances would become less the farther south you go.
Rain chances will keep gradually rising through the evening, but the coverage is still expected to be scattered and many areas will still manage to stay dry. If you want to be outdoors tonight, you can still plan to do so! Just check in with the radar before you head out. Just like this afternoon, the best chances would be to the north, and along US-127 through the early evening.
Despite the slow start, showers will eventually win out, so expect showers to become likely into the overnight and early morning hours of Thursday. No severe weather is expected, but some downpours will be possible.
Overnight lows will settle in the 50s in most areas tonight.
Thursday
Showers will be around for the morning commute on Thursday, but beyond some scattered downpours, we don't expect major issues outside of any wet roads.
Highs on Thursday will be much cooler with the clouds and showers through the day, with 50s to the north and low to middle 60s to the south.
Showers won't be quite to leave either, with continued chances right through the early evening hours before the cold front clears the area. Rainfall totals by the end of the event should run between 0.25 and 0.75" for most of the area.
Behind that front, we'll see some clearing and combined with the cooler air moving in, we're in for a big cool down into evening. It's possible some of our northern areas could be in the 40s by dinnertime.
Lows Friday night will settle in the 30s and low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
