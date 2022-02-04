Good Friday evening! We hope you've had a great week and have managed to dig out from the snow and had a chance to enjoy it.
Our weather for Friday has been fairly quiet, with a little bit of sunshine helping our mood from time to time. It didn't help our temperatures, with highs remaining in the teens today.
As we head into the weekend, quiet weather should continue with only some small chances for wet weather through Sunday. Temperatures even warm up a bit by then, too!
This Evening & Overnight
Dry weather should continue for most this evening, but a clipper system passing through southwest lower Michigan could pass by just close enough to bring a few flurries or light snow showers here and there. The best chances for this would be in counties like Shiawassee and Gratiot, our southwest corner of the viewing area. Any accumulation should be minor, if any at all.
Temperatures won't fall quite as far as they otherwise would thanks to some cloud cover moving in this evening and overnight, but still plan for a night in the single digits, possibly below zero in our coldest areas. Thankfully, winds will be light, so wind chills will be minimal.
Saturday
We'll have a chance to start with some sunshine on Saturday and will be able to keep it around for the first part of the afternoon. After that, skies should trend mostly cloudy into Saturday night as another disturbance passes to our north through the U.P and northern lower Michigan.
Highs on Saturday will top out right around 20, so just slightly warmer than Friday. Winds will be light out of the southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Wet weather should stay to our north for the most part Saturday night, with overnight lows settling in the teens.
Sunday
Snow showers should remain mostly to our north on Sunday as well, but they'll attempt to move a bit farther southeast through the day. Any snow showers that do pass through should remain spotty and light, bringing minimal accumulation, if any at all.
With a stronger south southwesterly wind flow on Sunday, around 10-15 miles per hour and gusts near 20 miles per hour, we should see highs rebound to around 30 for Sunday afternoon.
A cold front passing through Sunday evening into Monday may bring a few snow showers late Sunday night into Monday, but these also should be fairly minor.
Lows will be in the upper teens into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.