Our weekend is looking good, but not without something to keep an eye on.
Overnight
All quiet on the home front overnight. Clear to partly cloudy skies, with lows dipping into the mid 60s.
Saturday
An isolated shower and thunderstorm chance will remain possible on Saturday, but we don't expect any rain to completely ruin the day.
Outside of any rain, skies should feature a decent amount of sunshine and high temperatures will jump into the 80s for the afternoon hours.
We should see any cloud cover gradually thin out during Saturday night and any thunderstorms that may develop should fade quickly as well.
Sunday
We will start a little cooler on Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50s, but expect a nice warm up into the lower 80s by the afternoon thanks to some sunshine.
