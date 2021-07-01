Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! Quieter weather will continue around the area for the remainder of today, and your holiday weekend forecast is still looking good! Conditions will be on the hotter-side on Sunday though. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Afternoon
A mix of sun and clouds will continue this afternoon, but a northeasterly wind from 10 to 20 mph will keep temperatures capped to the mid 70s today. Folks nearer to Lake Huron will be a couple of degrees cooler. The humidity has also continued dropping through the morning hours, so dew point temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s are making this airmass feel more comfortable too!
This afternoon, we can't rule out the possibility of a pop-up shower, but any activity will remain isolated in coverage and not too significant. A rumble of thunder or two is also possible, but no severe weather is expected if any storms even fire-up in the first place.
Past the minimal rain chance, your evening is actually looking quite nice! Any activity that does bubble up will decay by the evening hours. We carry the quiet trend into the overnight.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will be the case tonight. Combining that with this Canadian airmass will allow temperatures to fall into the mid and even low 50s. It will certainly be a windows open kind of night! The wind will stay out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Quiet conditions are expected to roll on Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected to close out the workweek and kickstart the holiday weekend. Travel should be in good shape if you're heading up north on Friday, too.
Highs will be in the 70s again tomorrow, with a dry forecast. Any outdoor activities should be a go!
Skies will be mostly clear Friday evening into the overnight, with lows falling into the 50s for Saturday morning.
Holiday Weekend Looks Pleasant
Quiet conditions will also carry into the holiday weekend as well ... just in time! Both days will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday, while reaching the upper 80s and even 90 degrees Sunday. The humidity will also start to turn back up on Sunday.
With that said, Saturday may be the more comfortable day between the two, but both days as a whole look great for outdoor activities. We'll keep an eye out for a couple of heat-of-the-day showers, but that chance is still very minimal. We'll take it!
And on the heels of last weekend's rain and a better looking Drought Monitor, we should be in better shape for fireworks!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
