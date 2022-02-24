Good Thursday afternoon! We're almost to the weekend.
Roads appear to be in better shape, at least the main ones. Side streets and back roads will still have the chance to be slick if not treated.
Quiet weather expected for most of today, but enjoy the break while you can. Our next round of winter weather returns quickly later this evening into tonight.
Here's the latest!
Thursday & Friday
Thursday will start on the quiet side, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions expected through the daylight hours.
We could have some lake effect clouds and snow showers in the mix closer to the lakeshore. This will all be due to winds from the ENE around 5-15 mph.
Temperatures will remain cold with a decent range of the 20s expected for highs later this afternoon.
Past dinnertime into the later evening, expect more clouds ahead of our next system looking to deliver more snow.
Snowfall will eventually start moving back into our southern locations near Genesee, Gratiot, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties by the late evening and move northward through the night. Snow will become widespread past midnight into early Friday morning.
Going into the afternoon Friday, most of the snow moves out of the area.
Generally, 1-4" of snow is expected for the entire TV5 viewing area, with the best chance for the high end potential near 3-4" found near the Tri-Cities and Thumb region southward. Areas north of there look just a touch lighter on the top end.
Some isolated areas won't be out of the question to approach 5"
Winter Weather Advisories are probably a good bet with this system. Stay tuned throughout today on any updates from the NWS.
The timing during the morning drive and bus stops Friday makes this worth paying attention too. Plan on extra travel time as you start the day Friday, but expect improving conditions for the evening drive home.
A few lingering lake effect snow showers will be the worst of it Friday afternoon into the evening. Highs stay cold in the 20s again Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Generally quiet start on Saturday. Winds could be a bit breezy. Variably cloudy with some sunshine possible.
Sunday may have another weak system moving in from the north that could produce a few snow showers.
Highs both days look to land in the low 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
