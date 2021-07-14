Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! You've reached the halfway point of the week, we hope it has been going good so far! Your Wednesday weather actually looks quite nice, although more storms roll into the area tonight.
Today
There are some areas of fog this morning, so expect some areas of reduced visibility on your morning drive. Otherwise, this morning we're starting off with a good deal of sunshine! The sunshine will allow any fog to burn off fairly quickly, not too long after sunrise in most areas. We will continue to carry mostly sunny skies into the lunch hour today, but clouds will be on the increase for the day as a whole. Expect partly cloudy skies by this afternoon and evening. Given our higher dew point temperatures and abundant daytime heating, there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs today will respond nicely to the sunshine though, with highs reaching the middle 80s all across the board! A southwest wind will be between 5 to 15 mph as well.
Tonight
Tonight is when the weather story becomes a little more unsettled. After midnight, a line of showers and storms will move into the Mid-MI area from the west, coming into our US-127 counties first.
Some of these storms could pack a punch with there being a possibility for severe weather. The main impact out of any of these storms will mainly by strong wind gusts and heavy downpours.
Lows will be unseasonably mild as well in the upper 60s near 70 on the heels of more cloud coverage and a south southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
The line of showers and thunderstorms will be exiting the area tomorrow shortly after the morning commute time. Expect some scattered showers to linger up to lunchtime after the line passes though. Thursday afternoon/evening will see more storms re-firing again. These storms also do have the chance to be severe with strong wind gusts and the possibility for an isolated tornado (however, this chance is very low).
Highs Thursday will also reach lower to middle 80s, being a touch cooler than Wednesday. Breezy conditions will transpire with a southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
