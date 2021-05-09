Mother's Day Forecast

Good morning Mid-Michigan! Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there. We hope everyone is enjoying the weekend so far.
Conditions are overall looking good to end the weekend. A low end shower chance will still hold, just not for everyone.
Low end shower chances continue into next week.
Here's the latest on the forecast!
Today & Tonight (Mother's Day)
Mother's Day on Sunday is looking dry overall. The shower chance will still hold today mainly south, but it's only a small chance.
A system moving east through the Ohio River Valley will deliver plenty of rain near the MI/OH border. The northern edge of that rain has the possibility to extend up near I-69 going into the afternoon.
If you don't experience any rain today, expect some more clouds with overall partly to mostly cloudy skies. Less clouds north of the Bay may allow some more rays of sun to mix in.
Loons are back in action against the Dayton Dragons at Dow Diamond this afternoon. First pitch @ 1:05 PM. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s looks likely for the game.
Highs later this afternoon will be similar to Saturday in the 50s. We will have a northeast wind from 5-10 mph.
Skies for all will begin to clear out into the evening and overnight hours. Clear to partly cloudy skies expected going into Monday morning.
Another chilly overnight period with lows in the low to mid 30s will pose more frost development. Continue to keep any sensitive vegetation covered up.
Stay warm, everyone!
