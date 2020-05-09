Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Another chilly start to start off Saturday. Temperatures continue to stay cool into Mother's Day. However, a warm up is expected within the extended forecast!
Before then, chances for some flurries and mixed precipitation will be possible this weekend.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
It's going to be another chilly weekend. Temperatures for today will only reach back up into the mid and upper 40s. A select few locations could reach 50.
Winds will also be breezy today. Mainly from the northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Tuscola and Huron counties until 8 PM this later evening. Minor flooding along the shoreline of the Saginaw Bay will be possible throughout day.
Sun and clouds will be the theme for the majority of today. Like yesterday, we can't rule out a few isolated flurries along with an isolated snow shower. Most should stay dry today.
Clouds increase going into the later evening and overnight hours. Most of the overnight should still remain dry.
Lows will dip back down into the mid 30s.
Sunday (Mother's Day)
Another weak system will pass by throughout the day bringing the chance back for some rain and even snow showers farther north.
The best time frame will be from the late morning into the afternoon to experience this precipitation.
A rumble of thunder won't be out of the question for areas farther south. We also can't rule out light accumulation of snow especially from US 10 and areas north. A dusting at worst. Nothing major but nonetheless, still in the forecast.
Highs for Sunday will be similar to Saturday. Upper 40s near 50 for most.
Winds won't be as strong. Mainly from the north around 5-10 mph.
Precipitation chances decrease going into the overnight hours into Monday morning with clouds slowly beginning to decrease.
Lows will be cold once again near freezing; 32 degrees. Frost and freeze concerns look to return again into Monday morning.
Early Week
Clouds will continue to decrease throughout Monday morning. Some clearing is expected by the afternoon hours.
Highs will be similar to the previous few days over the weekend; near 50.
More sunshine is expected by mid-week. Next best chances for rain don't look to return until Thursday.
We're also tracking a warm up by mid to late week. The return of the 50s and even 60s comes back into play. Hold on tight!
Have a great Mother's Day weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.