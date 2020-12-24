Good morning and a Merry Christmas Eve to you Mid-Michigan! We wish you a safe and happy holiday ahead.
Spring-like temperatures made a brief appearance ahead of Christmas; climbing into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday!
Reality quickly settles back in as we move closer towards the holiday. Chances for some lake effect snow showers will be present over the next several days too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Christmas Eve
Our weather will get you "feeling" more into the holiday spirit for Christmas Eve, as the coldest air of the season arrives. Temperatures that began the day in the upper 20s and low 30s will continue to slowly drop throughout the 20s today.
Winds today will also continue to stay on the stronger side for the first half of today; mainly from the west around 10-20 mph with gust over 30 mph at times, and will push wind chills down into the single-digits later this afternoon and going into tonight.
Good news is winds will begin to subside later into tonight. Until then, some isolated power outages can't be ruled out.
Due to the colder air and wind direction over the Great Lakes, scattered lake effect snow showers will stay in the forecast throughout your Christmas Eve.
Folks along US-127 and western M-55 will be in line to see most of the activity, but isolated snow showers should break farther east from time to time, so we should all be prepared for a few flakes throughout the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected on Christmas Eve.
As Santa makes his rounds going into tonight, the colder air will really take hold! Lows are headed for the middle and upper teens! Wind chills will remain in the single digits, with the chance for snow showers continuing under mostly cloudy skies.
Christmas Day
Temperatures along with wind chills will be downright cold into your Christmas morning.
Temperatures in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. If you do have to venture out for anything, be sure to dress warm and in layers!
The big question, who get a white Christmas this year? Remember by official standards, you need at least 1" of snow on the ground. Unfortunately, most of us are likely to miss the required 1" of snow on the ground; especially farther inland. Still a dusting to less than an inch will be possible from scattered snow showers.
Folks located in the Thumb may be able to pick up on some lake effect snow showers off Lake Huron along with areas farther north and west near US-127 and near Roscommon where lake effect snow showers will be more numerous closer to the lakeshore off Lake Michigan. Wind direction will be key in where lake effect snow bands set up as winds will turn more west and north west into Christmas day.
We can all count on it will be a cold day; seeing highs limited to the low and mid 20s, with wind chills remaining in the teens and single-digits. Expect mostly cloudy skies outside of any snow showers, but at least the weather will prove festive with the occasional flakes!
Stay warm, everyone!
